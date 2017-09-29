Human stampede at train station in India leaves at least 22 dead and 35 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUMBAI, India - Morning chaos at a train station in India led to an all-out stampede....killing at least 22 people and leaving 35 injured, according to police.

The stampede occurred about 10:30 a.m. local time on a footbridge at a train station in India's financial hub-- Mumbai.

Video of the chaotic scene shows crowds desperately trying to make their way through the cluttered stairwells.....even climbing over railings and stairways to keep from being crushed!

Bodies were seen lying in the path of stairways, and injured commuters were heard begging for help and assistance.

The footpath is littered with lost shoes from people who were rushing to get out of the crushing crowds.

It's unclear exactly what caused the chaos, but it appears to be Mother Nature.

The massive crowd grew larger on the footbridge as people darted underneath to take cover during an unexpected rain shower, according to a spokesman for India's Ministry of Railways.

This is the second major tragedy to rock Mumbai in less than a month since the city is still recovering from a building that collapsed due to a week of heavy rains at the end of August.

That tragedy killed more than 33 people.

With so many disasters happening around the world, one can only wonder: When will this madness ever end?