It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s where you can get free coffee — and where you can’t (Hint: Starbucks)

HOUSTON — We’re entering the weekend with a high-jolted kind of energy as this week’s Friday Feelings are caffeinated.

Shops across the county are offering a free cup of Joe in celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29! And since the holiday falls on a Friday, many businesses are offering a special promotion all weekend.

Krispy Kreme is offering free coffee until Friday. Coffee lovers can either get a free hot coffee in any size or a free, small iced coffee.

At Dunkin Dounts, get a free medium coffee with the purchase of any medium or larger hot coffee.

Coffee…and pastries! Yes. Cinnabon is offering customers a free 12-ounce coffee until closing.

Of course, McDonald’s invites customers to get their caffeinated jitters on with $2 small McCafes. But you have to RSVP here: http://bit.ly/2wUKBFN

You’re probably wondering why Starbucks — the Americano, Frappachino sippin’ Goddess of coffee — is on this list. It turns out the queen-coffee company is going to be doing something a little different this year.

According to Fortune Magazine:

Rather than give out free coffees or offer BOGO (“Buy One, Get One Free”) deals, Starbucks is taking a different approach to National Coffee Day. The mega-chain will be doing a massive makeover of its stores across the nation this weekend, replacing menu boards with information about the farmers the company sources its coffee from. The aim is to inform customers about the challenges these farmers face, including coffee leaf rust and climate change, and the company’s commitment to ethical and sustainably sourced coffee.

The decision doesn’t seem to be brewing well with most Starbucks fans— but, to each its own!