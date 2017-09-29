‘Urgent’ search for missing 15-year-old Andrew Hays in Highland

HIGHLAND, Texas — Texas EquuSearch has activated an immediate and urgent search for 15-year-old Andrew Hays in Highlands, Texas.

Hays may have taken his kayak to ride on the San Jacinto River on Thursday, and he is now missing. Texas EquuSearch has boats en route to the area, and will begin our search around sun-up this morning.

The teen’s 8-foot Pelican kayak is blue and white in color.

It is unknown what type, style or color of clothing that Hays was wearing. He has a small scar on the right side of his lip.

Anyone with information regarding Hays is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

For more information on this case, call Tim Miller at 281-960-6183.