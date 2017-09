× WATCH: Mayor Turner receives $50 million check from Gov. Abbott to help with Harvey recovery in Houston

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a joint press conference Friday afternoon to discuss Harvey recovery for Houston families and businesses. During the much anticipated meeting, Abbott handed Sylvester Turner a check for $50 million from the state’s Rainy Day fund to help the city rebuild.

