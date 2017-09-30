× Car slams into tree, rips apart during fatal crash in north Houston

HOUSTON – HPD is investigating a fatal crash in north Houston Friday night.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., a man driving a Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit a hump in the road in the middle of the intersection at North Victory, slightly going airborne.

The man lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree, ripping the car apart.

Due to debris, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

HPD is following up with a medical examiner to determine if there were additional factors contributing to the accident.