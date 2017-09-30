Houstonians stepping up to help out Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - People around Houston obviously know the hardships brought about by a natural disaster. So while many are still picking up the pieces left after Harvey, an operation began called "Texas United for Puerto Rico."

"All of us are Puerto Rican, we have family on the island right now. Everybody is hurting," said Omar Martinez, a Houstonian who came out to donate.

The coordinated effort is helping collect donations of needed supplies for Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane maria. Items needed include generators, solar or battery-powered lamps and fans, batters, water and canned goods to name but a few.

Martinez says, "The challenge right now is distribution over there. We have communication with some people, we're going to distribute this privately so we make sure it gets to the people it needs to get to."

Monetary donations can be given at their GoFundMe site.

In person contributions were being made at several Fiesta stores across the Bayou City.

Helping those in need. It's something Houstonians are becoming experts at doing.