Man escapes home after domestic disturbance with his wife, Harris County deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas – Harris County deputies are searching for a man after he escaped from his home following a domestic disturbance with his wife Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fernwillow and Edgeloch around 1 a.m. after a woman was allegedly beaten during a fight with her husband.

Authorities said the woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in stable condition.

Concerned that the man maybe inside the home with a gun, Precinct 4 deputies called a SWAT team to the scene.

After hours of trying to communicate with the man through a loud speaker and cell phone, authorities entered the residence around 6:15 a.m. to find the man missing.

Deputies have issued an Aggravated Assault warrant for the man. They have not provided the suspect’s name.