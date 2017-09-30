Man suffers injuries to groin, stomach after shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – Police are investigating the shooting of a man in north Houston Friday night.

HPD said around 11 p.m., they responded to a shooting on Veterans Memorial and West Gulf Bank. When they arrived to the scene, they found a man shot in his groin and stomach.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police have little to work with in their investigation since the motive for the shooting is still unknown, and HPD doesn’t have a description for the suspect responsible.