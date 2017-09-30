NewsFix in Space: Musk unveils Mars timeline, NASA teams up with Russia for a moon space station, and is there sex in space?

ADELAIDE, Australia — And now, it’s time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today’s adventure takes us to the planet Mars, where Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk has a plan to get there by 2022.

The tech tycoon, Musk, says the Red Planet is ripe for a visit from his cargo ships in just five years!

Musk unveiled his plans during a presentation in Australia.

The Space X leader also revealed designs for what he calls “Moon Base Alpha” and “Mars City” a look at his futuristic plans for a colony in space.

“The great thing about going to space is there’s no friction, so once you are out of the atmosphere it is smooth as silk,” Musk said. “No turbulence, nothing. There’s no weather.”

Musk also says the technology to develop a mission to Mars, adapted to Earth, will enable us to visit most destinations on earth in under a half hour!

Now that’s 21st century travel!

Meanwhile, NASA has a strict rule for those who go to Mars: no sex in space!

Well, that’s according to former female British astronaut Helen Sharman, who claims NASA conducted a secret probe into “impure thoughts” back in 1991 on the MIR space station.

Speculation is the rule prevents dealing with a pregnancy or possible lovers’ quarrels in space.

There’s no official comment about the unspoken rule, so it’s hard to say who’s really on-board with this concept.

Finally, guess who’s building a space station to orbit the moon?

NASA and Russia announced the new venture which is designed to be a ‘deep space gateway.’

The Russians plan to colonize the moon within the next decade or so, and NASA indicates the moon is a good staging ground for a mission to Mars.

Next stop– who knows?

Until next time, keep watching the skies, and keep watching NewsFix in Space!