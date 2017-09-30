Obama, Joe Biden join Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada — It was the reunion of a prince and a President — this time in Canada.

Prince Harry brought along some popular friends at the Invictus Games in Toronto this year. The prince was pictured chatting and laughing Friday with former President Barack Obama, accompanied by his Vice President, Joe Biden and wife, Jill.

The foursome cheered on the teams and took photos with players.

“Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe,” Obama later tweeted. “You represent the best of our country.”

Last week, Melania Trump led the US delegation to the Games’ opening ceremony on her first solo foreign trip as first lady.

During the whirlwind day trip, she met with Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and also posed for a photo with Team USA.

“I also want to wish you good luck, but I know you won’t need it in these Games,” Trump said. “Take that fighting spirit that I know you have, and bring home the gold.”

Harry, a military veteran, founded Invictus Games three years ago. The event is held in a different city every year, and provides an international sporting platform for wounded and injured service members, both current and veterans.

When the prince started the Games, he was inspired to build global awareness for servicemen and women injured in combat. During the Games, hundreds of participants compete in activities such as swimming, cycling, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. Seventeen countries took part in this year’s challenge.

Before Toronto, previous Games were held in London and Orlando, Florida.

Last year’s Games in Orlando were especially a hit after Obama and his wife, Michelle, made a video challenging Harry and his British competitors.

“Hey, Prince Harry. Remember when you told us to bring it at the Invictus Games?” the first lady asked in the video, with Obama chiming in with a, “Careful what you wish for.”

Not to be outdone, Harry enlisted Queen Elizabeth’s help in responding to the Obamas. In a response heard around the world, the queen responded with a comical “oh really, please.” Even Trudeau joined in on the fun.

This is not the first meeting between Harry and Obama since the President left office.

In May, the former President stopped by Kensington Palace during his tour of Europe.

During the meeting, the pair discussed shared interests, including support for veterans and empowering young people.