Protesters demand more from FEMA to help Houston’s most vulnerable recover from Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - There are still a lot of Houstonians in need more than a month after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, but not everyone says they're getting what they need from FEMA. On Saturday, The Texas Organizing Project protested outside of the Greenspoint Mall and gave a list of demands they say are necessary to help the city's most vulnerable recover. Check out the video to hear what needs they say the agency is not meeting.