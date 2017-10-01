8-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — An eight-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to the chest after family members were doing target practice on Saturday night, deputies say.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was shot around 10 p.m. when the boy’s father, Aaron Rincon, 35, and his juvenile nephew were at the family’s home on CR 3560 using a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with no trigger guard to take turns shooting at tin cans near a wood pile.

Deputies said during the initial investigation, Rincon told them another family member was using the gun when the boy was shot. Rincon then put his son in his truck and began rushing him to the hospital until he came upon Deputy Ben Garcia conducting a burglary investigation.

The boy was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight where he was later pronounced dead.

Liberty County deputies said the investigation is in the early stages. Because of language barriers and the family’s emotional state, authorities don’t have exact details at the moment.

No charges have been filed at this time, and an autopsy has been ordered.