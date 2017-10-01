Conference of Mayors discusses Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- On Saturday, Houston's mayor Sylvester Turner and the city welcomed leaders from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, including the president, Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans.

This visit was to look over Hurricane Harvey recovery sites, share best practices and collectively discuss the best ways to help after a natural disaster.

The day's itinerary included a stop at the Houston Food Bank to present a proclamation to the extraordinary volunteers from the Hive Society, Incorporated

A non profit organization initially created to service Houstonians pursuing a career in the arts, but has morphed into so much more.

Now, they are looking to find other ways to help contribute to their community.

Collective thinking seemed to be the word of the day as mayors from cities in states that have endured hardships after natural and man-made disasters come together to help Houston heal.

They proved that everyone benefits when we team up to clean up.