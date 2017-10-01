Fiery crash kills man in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fiery crash that killed a man driving an SUV in northwest Houston Sunday morning.

HPD said around 3 a.m., a man driving a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling westbound on the Katy Freeway feeder road when he veered into a traffic light pole at North Kirkwood.

According to police, the SUV struck the pole so hard, the engine and a tire flew into a nearby pond. Moments later, the vehicle caught on fire.

Police said a witness tried to help the driver, but was unsuccessful.

EMS crews were able to remove the man from the vehicle and transport him to the hospital, where he later died.

The man was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash. His identity has not yet been released.

The westbound feeder road lanes on North Kirkwood were closed as officers tried to clear the scene.