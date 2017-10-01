Taxi cab driver fatally shot by unknown suspect in north Houston, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Precinct 4 deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a cab driver in north Houston Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were called to a shooting around 1 a.m. at a Stripes Gas Station in the 14800 block of North Freeway.

According to witnesses, the taxi cab driver was shot by a passenger who fled the scene.

The victim was able to drive to the 10700 block of North Freeway, where he was found passed out by HPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified, and authorities haven’t found a suspect responsible for the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.