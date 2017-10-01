Texans set franchise scoring mark in crushing Titans

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans started fast and never looked back on Sunday after trouncing the Tennessee Titans 57-14.

The Texans jumped out to a 21-0 lead as they accumulated 179 yards of offense in the first quarter. They would take a 30-14 lead at the break. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half.

The Titans could not muster any offense in the second half after quarterback Marcus Mariota injured his hamstring and could not come out for the latter part of the game. His replacement Matt Cassel would throw a pick-6 when Dylan Cole returned an interception 25 yards to give the Texans a 54-14 lead in the half.

The Texans set a franchise record on the day with their 57 points. Watson would end up throwing for 283 yards with a total of five touchdowns on the day. Watson became the first rookie to throw at least four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a game since Hall-of-Famer Fran Tarkenton did so in 1961.

This was the sixth straight home win against the Titans and the Texans will look for some more home cooking when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on October 8.