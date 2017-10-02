× 51-year-old woman injured in drive-by shooting at Spring home, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — The Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office is searching for those responsible after a 51-year-old woman was injured during a drive-by shooting early Monday in the Spring area.

Officers responded to the shooting call at around 1:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Read Meadows, where the victim was found.

The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands. The constable’s office said she was released a short time later.

Bullets also hit several vehicles that were parked in the home’s driveway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 800-932-7867.