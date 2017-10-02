Allegiant Air offers flights to victims’ families after mass shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air has announced a number of initiatives to help after the mass shooting on the Strip, according to KNTV.

Allegiant will arrange for family members of victims for free travel to Las Vegas. If you or your family members need to fly to or from Las Vegas, please write the airline at communications@allegiantair.com.

The airline is also re-accommodating Las Vegas travelers who wish to change their plans this week without change fees.

Allegiant’s customer care team is reaching out to customers staying at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino or other hotels in the immediate area of the shooting and reaccommodating to other hotels as needed or desired.

In addition, Allegiant’s maintenance staff at McCarran provided shelter and safe space overnight for about 30 individuals who had fled the concert site. They were able to help folks clean up, get them clothes, help them charge phones and make contact with loved ones.

The man police say killed at least 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip was identified as Stephen Paddock, a retired accountant who enjoyed playing $100-a-hand poker, his brother told CNN. He was 64 years old and lived in Mesquite, Nevada a retiree community about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. He had previously lived in the Orlando, Florida, area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video