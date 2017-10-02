Crime Stoppers gathers law enforcement for Domestic Abuse Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers of Houston held a press conference Monday, to kick off the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Domestic violence is not a private family issue. It is an issue each and every one of us must care about and get involved in,” Rania Mankarious, with Crime Stoppers of Houston said.

First step to getting involved?... Snitching!

These 10 are the worst offenders Crime Stoppers is looking for. Make the call!

“Every year county wide, the District Attorney's Office files on average 7,000 domestic violence related charges. These astounding statistics are proof that domestic violence continues to be a problem in Harris County. And even more so now that families manage the overwhelming stress caused by hurricane Harvey,” said Carvana Cloud with HCDAO Family Criminal Law Unit Chief.

After Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina domestic violence calls ran rampant.

“Know that following a disaster abusers might feel emboldened to take advantage of their victims because they mistakenly believe that our attention is focused elsewhere. We are here to tell you that those abusers are wrong,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“Just in the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department we have over 22,000 reports of domestic violence every year and out of those 22,000 reports of domestic violence, we've made about 4,000 arrests in 2016. I just want to put people on notice that that's not good enough,” Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

In the coming weeks with the support of Kim Ogg's Harris County District Attorney's office, policy will be changing when it comes to the Houston Police Department and domestic violence 911 calls.

Someone's going to jail every time.

“That suspect, that night, will not get an opportunity to re-victimize or murder that innocent person,” Acevedo added.

A tough new change, that'll hopefully save lives and help victims get a head start running from a bad situation.