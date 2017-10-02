HCSO: 16-year-old girl reported missing near Alief area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing after she was last seen in the Alief area almost two weeks, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said Jaylnn Debra White was last seen in the 7500 block of Howell-Sugar Land Road at around 6:38 a.m. on Sept. 18. She was wearing a black dress and slide-on shoes.

White is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 190 ponds and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information concerning the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the HCSO missing persons unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.