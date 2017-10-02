Mayor Sylvester Turner holds press conference discussing National Night Out

HOUSTON– Mayor Sylvester Turner, Police Chief Art Acevedo, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales and officers from several area law enforcement agencies held a press conference Monday to encourage citizens to participate in the 34th Annual National Night Out.

Local dignitaries established National Night Out to encourage Houstonians to go outside their homes and meet their neighbors.

“We urge everyone to come out get to know turn on your lights and have a welcoming environment for each other. The first time we meet our neighbors shouldn’t be when we have massive flooding or an armed gunman,” Acevedo said.

Each neighborhood will host a social event or block party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow night is our night. Tomorrow night we send a message that the city of Houston and the people of Harris County stand together neighbor for neighbor, neighborhood for neighborhood, churches for churches and people for people,” said Acevedo.