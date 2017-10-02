Houston, U.K. Police react to Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--In the aftermath of the Las Vegas attack police from all over the country and even overseas gathered at a law enforcement conference in downtown Houston and shared their thoughts on the deadly shooting.

"My heart goes out to the people in Vegas," said Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo who says he has friends in the Las Vegas Police Department.

"When you see this kind of thing happens it saddens you, because these people were doing what we love a lot and that's listening to music at a concert and having a great time and suddenly some mad man opens fire from a perch up in a hotel room," said Acevedo.

Ian Hicks of the London Metropolitan Police Department echoed Acevedo's sentiments stating "My heart goes out to the people of Las Vegas, it must be awful and I really can't comprehend it."