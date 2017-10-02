HPD: Victim shoots, injures suspected carjacker in Greenspoint 

HOUSTON — The victim of an alleged carjacking fought off his attacker, putting the suspect in the hospital early Monday in the Greater Greenspoint area.

The suspect approached the man in the parking lot of the Deer Creek Apartments on Imperial Valley near N. Beltway 8 at 2 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect took the victim’s car keys and started to drive away. As the suspect was leaving, the victim pulled out a gun and fired.

The Houston Police Department later found the car nearby with blood inside. The suspect had been taken to the hospital in another private vehicle, police said.

The carjacking is still under investigation.