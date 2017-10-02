Legendary musician Tom Petty removed from life support

HOLLYWOOD– American musician, singer, songwriter and record producer Tom Petty is still clinging to life despite rumors that he passed away around 2 p.m. Monday.

According to TMZ Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious in his Malibu home.

TMZ sources reported that Petty was not breathing and in full cardiac arrest. EMTs worked to revive Petty but were able to get a pulse. Hours later, it was updated that he was determined to have no brain activity and the decision was made to remove life support.