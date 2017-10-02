Liberals, Republicans heat up social media with #guncontrol debate following Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS– At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 injured in what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in US history. The shooting took place outside the Mandalay Bay Resort on the Las Vegas Strip during a music festival on Sunday night during a performance by Country singer Jason Aldean.

According to police shots were fired into the crowd from the 32nd floor of a resort by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Paddock was eventually killed by officers.

Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns for gun control following the deadly shooting.

One tweet stated, “America invites these mass shootings because it is easier for people to own a gun than get a driver’s license.”

Another tweet focused on the Republican party and its leniency towards gun control. “REPUBLICANS: Guns do not kill people. People kill people. TRUTH: People who should not have access to guns kill people. Common Sense # GunControl.”

The issue of the shooters mental health has also become a hot button issue by some of the left wing party supporters on social media.”Being mentally ill doesn’t make you dangerous, but having PTSD and having struggled with anxiety and depression, I’m glad I don’t own guns and I wish Trump hadn’t signed a bill enabling the mentally ill to buy guns.

Being mentally ill doesn't make you dangerous, but having PTSD, and having struggled with anxiety and depression, I'm glad I don't own guns and I wish Trump hadn't signed a bill enabling the mentally ill to buy guns.#guncontrol #thoughtsandprayers #LasVegas #stephenpaddock — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) October 2, 2017

Right wing supporters were qiuck to fire back at liberals for their naive beliefs about the government. The Left believes that Donald Trump is a dictator who is a grave threat to our civil liberties, yet they want #guncontrol, @TheMarkPantano said.

@_Makada_ tweeted Liberals are already out politicizing the mass shooting in Las Vegas and calling for #GunControl yet full automatic guns are already banned.

Liberals are already out politicizing the mass shooting in Las Vegas and calling for #GunControl yet full automatic guns are already banned. — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) October 2, 2017

The democratic party wasn't in favor of #guncontrol when it was sending crate after crate of guns to the extremists of the FSA in Syria. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) October 2, 2017

Others leaned towards unity by asking the parties to come together and not be divided.

@xoxo,Gaga tweeted, “This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol.

@SpencerKarter said, “I don’t like violence, I prefer a peace. #NRA is a #DamnJoke and a #cesspool! #EndNRA #DisarmNRA #EndViolence #GunControl #PrayForPeace” said @olderbrother21.

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol 🇺🇸 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Political parties aside I think we can all agree that a system needs to be put in place to avoid more bloodshed.