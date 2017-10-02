HOUSTON — It's a somber Monday morning in Houston after at least 50 people were killed and more than 400 people were injured during a country music concert in Las Vegas. The shooting has been called the worst mass shooting in modern history. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe has the latest update on the investigation, a local weather update and more.
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
Number to call to check on someone in Las Vegas
Trump, US leaders offer outpouring of support after mass shooting
‘Beyond horrific.’ Country music world stunned by Las Vegas shooting
Taxi cab driver fatally shot by unknown suspect in north Houston, deputies say
Murder suspect remains on the loose after SWAT standoff in SW Houston
‘Catastrophic’ flooding traps Houston residents
406 people injured; at least 50 others killed after shooting on Las Vegas Strip
HPD searches for suspects responsible for shooting in downtown Houston
Second officer dies in Florida police shooting
Harvey aftermath: More Houston homes at risk as Beaumont loses clean water