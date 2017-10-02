Suspect identified after allegedly killing mother, stabbing father in Briar Forest area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been charged with murder after investigators said he stabbed his own mother to death and injured his father at a home in the Briar Forest area, the Houston Police Department said.

Kyriakos Savvas Georghiou, 27, is also charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

HPD responded to an assault call at 6:05 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Westella Drive. When officers arrived, police said Georghiou exited the residence carrying two knives and surrendered to police without incident.

When officers went inside the house, they found the victims suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The suspect’s mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father was treated by paramedics.