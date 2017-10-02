Suspects identified in disturbing SnapChat video of duo firing at west Houston homes

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has identified the man and woman accused of wildly firing guns into a neighborhood while recording the incident on SnapChat.

Michael Anthony Cuellar, 29, and Sierra V. Tarbutton, 27, are charge with felony criminal mischief and felony deadly conduct. The two suspects have not been captured.

The Houston Police Department received multiple calls from concerned residents after the disturbing Snapchat video surfaced on the popular internet forum Reddit on Sept. 27.

In the three videos shared by Reddit user “Harriscope,” a young man armed with a handgun and woman carrying a loaded semi-automatic weapon are seen driving through a neighborhood while firing numerous shots outside the car window. The duo appears to be smiling and laughing as they cruise through what appears to be Memorial Drive near Crossroads Drive in Houston.

Police said no one was injured during the shooting.

HPD is asking anyone with information regarding the video or the supsects to call them at 713-884-3131.