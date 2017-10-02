Teen in coma, attacked by rival school bullies after football game caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE STATION, Ind. — Authorities say charges are expected following a beating of a 14-year-old student after a northwestern Indiana high school football game that was recorded on cellphone video.

The boy was hospitalized following the attack Friday night at Edison High School in Lake Station at the game against River Forest High School.

Lake Station Police Chief David Johnson says investigators were getting conflicting information about what happened and were working to obtain statements and possible videos related to the case. One cellphone video suggests two young people may have attacked him.

Chicago television stations WLS and WBBM report the boy was at the game to take photographs for a student newspaper.

Edison’s Principal Christine Pepa says the school has “zero tolerance for bullying and fighting” but can’t comment on those allegedly involved.