Number to call to check on someone in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (PIX11) — At least 50 people are dead and more than 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at a music festival in Las Vegas, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Anyone concerned for the safety of a loved one can call 866-535-5654 for information on their safety, according to local officials.
The exact number of people dead and injured is not yet known, but at least 50 were killed and 400 other injured, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a morning news conference.
Stephen Paddock opened fire Sunday evening at a country music festival, Lombardo said. Paddock was confronted and killed himself, and another person of interest has been located.