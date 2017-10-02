The Week in Music with Scott Sparks: Bret Michaels, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Primus and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - This Week in Music has an exciting lineup. Check it out!

Monday:

Gov't Mule will be at the House of Blues.

Thursday:

Lynyrd Skynard and Molly Hatchet will be performing at the Smart Financial Centre.

Friday:

Bret Michaels plays Stampede Houston.

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx will be performing at the Smart Financial Centre.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be playing at the Toyota Center

Saturday:

Ryan Adams plays at the Revention Music Center

Plus, new music is released from Miley Cyrus and Primus. Also check out who celebrated birthdays this week.