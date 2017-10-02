WATCH: Crime Stoppers launches new initiative for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Posted 11:08 AM, October 2, 2017, by , Updated at 11:17AM, October 2, 2017

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers of Houston and Verizon Wireless have launched a new initiative to combat domestic violence in Houston.

In recognition of October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the organization held a press conference announcing the top 10 most wanted domestic violence fugitives in Harris County.

Many agencies across Houston will also focus on raising awareness about the different types of abuse, ways to prevent it, and local resources available for victims and survivors.