Who is Stephen Paddock? Gunman killed at least 50 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Stephen Paddock has been identified as the gunman who killed "in excess of" 50 people and injured more than 400 others at a Las Vegas concert on Sunday.

Paddock, 64, is believed to have killed himself after opening fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, across the street from the concert.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Las Vegas police found multiple weapons, including rifles, in Paddock’s hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

"We have to establish what his motivation is first," Lombardo said. "We have information he was in there (the room) since the 28th of September."

It looks like Paddock checked in about the time the three-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was starting. Gunfire began as Jason Aldean was performing the final song of the concert.

Many in the audience initially thought fireworks were being set off, but as the mortally wounded dropped to the ground, it became clear this was rapid gunfire coming from a high location.

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer who was attending the festival is among the dead in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The shooter is a Las Vegas resident who had a court citation on his record, Lombardo said.

Search warrants are being executed at a home on Babbling Brook Road in Mesquite, Nev., that Paddock, according to online records, shared with Marilou Danley.

Authorities were earlier searching for the 62-year-old Danley. Lombardo said she was seen traveling with Paddock and was wanted as a person of interest.

Since then, Lombardo said, Danley had been located outside of the U.S. and does not appear to be involved in the massacre.

Lombardo asked anyone with information about Paddock or the events leading up to the shooting to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.