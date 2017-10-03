As final DACA renewal deadline looms, advocacy group rallies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - For almost a quarter of the Dreamers protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program today might be the last time they ever get to renew their status under DACA.

“Only applications that are physically at immigration, at USCIS, on October 5th are going to be considered for renewal so that means they can not be filled out on October 5th, that means they can not be in transit USCIS on October 5th, but they must be in immigration hands on October 5th,” Executive Director of FIEL Houston, Cesar Espinosa said.

Harris County is home to over 70,000 DACA recipients and for those effected by Harvey there will be no special exceptions made.

“They're losing most if not everything in their household so obviously this is going to impact our community,” Espinosa said.

Congress has 6 months to write and pass new legislation that will keep the dream alive.

“Now that I’m going to graduate finally I’m going to see the door close because I’m not going to be able to do my major.” explains Aura Espinosa.

But they're not giving up the fight.

The advocacy group FIEL is holding a rally on the cut off day, October 5th, at Houston City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

They're calling for an extension on the congressional deadline to address the plight of the dreamers even if that solution comes with compromise in the form of added border security.

“There are some compromises being made as we speak, we're not necessarily opposed to those compromises, it's just how big those compromises are going to be,” Cesar said.

A senate judiciary committee met Tuesday morning where both republican and democrat lawmakers were reassured that there has been no change to the policy of protecting information supplied on DACA applications, so that they're not used against illegal immigrants, but also that this policy could change in the future.

“Many folks are hesitant to apply because they`re afraid their information is going to be used against them in the end,” Cesar informs NewsFix.

If that happens, 800,000 dreams could become one big nightmare.