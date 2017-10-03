Carolina woman receives huge drug shipment by mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL, S.C.- A South Carolina woman received the surprise of her life after placing an online order for a yoga mat.

The priority mail package that was shipped from Newport Beach, California not only excluded her yoga mat but the box was filled with illegal Oxycodone with a street value of $400,000.00.

No joke! There were more than 20,000 pills inside.

"Most of this is counterfeit," said Marvin Brown with the York County drug unit. "It comes from other countries, and it's being shipped in."

Apparently, the box was supposed to be sent to the woman's old apartment, which is now vacant. The post office knew she had moved and thought they would do her a favor by delivering it to her new address.

This is hardly a case of breaking bad!

All the woman wanted was her new mat. She immediately called police after opening the box. According to Brown illegal drugs are shipped to vacant homes all the time. "And someone's sitting outside tracking the package waiting for the trucks to make the delivery."

Now agents are trying to figure out where the package was really headed.

