HOUSTON-- Grego weighs in on the government's solutions and lack thereof when it comes to the moral overhaul of society in wake of the Las Vegas shooting massacre.
Closing Comments: Society moral overhaul
-
Closing Comments: Storm Dreams
-
Closing Comments: America
-
Closing Comments: Be safe, do your part, and get tested!
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday 9/22/17
-
-
Closing Comments: Remembering 9/11
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Time to stop talking and start doing — make that money!
-
Closing Comments: Memories of Me
-
Closing Comments: Trump administration ends DACA
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewers feedback
-
Closing Comments: Hurricane Harvey
-
Closing Comments: Put the phone down and drive