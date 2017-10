Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The Barbecue Inn restaurant is known for its amazing food but there's more than just the tender meat that keeps the customers coming back.

One secret ingredient is waitress Theresa Ruiz. Ruiz has been serving the Barbecue Inn clientele for 23 years.

Ruiz started out as hostess and cashier when she was 19 and over the years evolved into the restaurant's most requested waitress.

Find out what it takes to become one of the greats as NewsFix explores a day in the life of a waitress.