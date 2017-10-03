Face to Face: Huzzah! The 43rd Annual Texas Renaissance Festival offers new food options, flood relief, & much more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- All hail, the 43rd Annual Texas Renaissance Festival is upon us.

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest, most acclaimed Renaissance theme park. Each year, over 600,000 guests pass through the Festival’s gates and enter the magic of New Market Village, an authentically recreated 16th century English township located 50 miles northwest of Houston, Texas.

And this year the festival is offering ) is offering more than the usual suspects when it comes to 16th century faire. In addition to turkey legs and steins of Meade, over 1,000 different types of foods, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The King himself joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about the new food options. In addition to how they're giving back to victims of Harvey. And where you can purchase discounted tickets. Huzzah!

The Texas Renaissance Festival runs now thru Nov. 26th . Click here for info.