FEMA announces where the Harvey Disaster Relief funds are going

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Around 1.2 million homes were impacted by Hurricane Harvey and FEMA's putting their money where their mouth is.

Texas Land Commish George P. Bush said, Texans won't see a dime from the Housing and Urban Development Disaster Relief Fund for at least another seven to 32 months. Adding that there's too much governmental red tape to make the process any quicker.

The City along with Harris County announced that the first round of the $7 million relief will be spent out among 28 non-profit organizations throughout the city with the goal of funneling that money to Houstonians.

Sure this doesn't exactly rebuild homes just yet but the city has a total of $79 million for Harvey relief.

So there's $72 million coming, eventually.