It’s National Boyfriend Day! Show him some love with these Houston date night ideas

Posted 3:27 PM, October 3, 2017, by

HOUSTON — Call him what you want: bae, baby, boot, better half, hunny or significant other. It’s National Boyfriend Day, meaning it is your chance to celebrate that special man in your life with an amazing — albeit cost-efficient — date night in Houston.

You can’t beat diner and a movie— it’s a classic!

There are several restaurants in the Houston area offering meal deals for Tuesday. Here’s a list of our favorites:

  • Bonefish Grill has a “Hooked on Tuesday” menu with three-course meals starting at $14.90.   More details on the Bonefish Hooked on Tuesday website.
  • BJ’s Restaurants have daily specials on Mondays through Thursdays.  On Tuesdays get half off wine by the glass or bottle and $3 Pizookie® desserts.   For more details see:  BJ’s Restaurant Specials.
  • Black Angus Steakhouse has daily deals every day but Saturday.  On Tuesdays and Sundays enjoy an all-day happy hour with food and drink specials.  For more details see the Black Angus Daily Specials Menu.
  • TGI Friday’s has daily specials and Happy Every Hour deals including $5 appetizers and $3 drafts.  For today’s deals see the TGI Friday’s Specials Page.

Go out for a night of arcade and video games!

  • Neil's Bahr has free comic books to read and classic sci-fi movies and Simpsons re-runs on the TVs, the bar has vintage arcade consoles, a classic Nintendo system,  foosball table, and tables for playing the bar's card or board games -- or bring your own in to play. [Location: 2006 Walker St.]
  • Kung Fu Saloon has a nice selection of vintage arcade games and table games including Mortal Kombat, NFL Blitz and Galaga, among others; if you don't like video games they have you covered with traditional board games like Scrabble, Yahtzee and Giant Jenga and Connect Four. [Location: 5317 Washington Ave.]
  • Dave and Buster’s needs no explaining as one of the most popular arcades around.  To make the night better, the bar has Taco specials every Tuesday.  Get $2 tacos and Coronas.  More details at Dave & Buster’s Specials. (Scroll down to Weekday Specials.)

3. Netflix...and chill.

Of course, nothing beats staying inside with a cold one, freshly brewed popcorn and bae in your arms. From action-packed thrillers to romantic chickflicks and horror films, the streaming service has added a lot of great movies and TV shows since Oct 1.

  • 88 Minutes
  • Before Midnight
  • Blood Diamond
  • Boogie Nights
  • Death Sentence
  • Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Eagle vs. Shark
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Ghost Patrol
  • I Love You, Man
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • No Reservations
  • Penelope
  • The Reaping
  • Vanished
  • Sleeping with Other People
  • 13 Demons
  • Cult of Chucky
  • The Survivalist

And once the show is over...well, we're sure you can handle coordinating the rest. 😉