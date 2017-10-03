It’s National Boyfriend Day! Show him some love with these Houston date night ideas

HOUSTON — Call him what you want: bae, baby, boot, better half, hunny or significant other. It’s National Boyfriend Day, meaning it is your chance to celebrate that special man in your life with an amazing — albeit cost-efficient — date night in Houston.

You can’t beat diner and a movie— it’s a classic!

There are several restaurants in the Houston area offering meal deals for Tuesday. Here’s a list of our favorites:

Bonefish Grill has a “Hooked on Tuesday” menu with three-course meals starting at $14.90. More details on the Bonefish Hooked on Tuesday website.

BJ's Restaurants have daily specials on Mondays through Thursdays. On Tuesdays get half off wine by the glass or bottle and $3 Pizookie® desserts. For more details see: BJ's Restaurant Specials.

Black Angus Steakhouse has daily deals every day but Saturday. On Tuesdays and Sundays enjoy an all-day happy hour with food and drink specials. For more details see the Black Angus Daily Specials Menu.

TGI Friday's has daily specials and Happy Every Hour deals including $5 appetizers and $3 drafts. For today's deals see the TGI Friday's Specials Page.

Go out for a night of arcade and video games!

Neil's Bahr has free comic books to read and classic sci-fi movies and Simpsons re-runs on the TVs, the bar has vintage arcade consoles, a classic Nintendo system, foosball table, and tables for playing the bar's card or board games -- or bring your own in to play. [Location: 2006 Walker St.]

Kung Fu Saloon has a nice selection of vintage arcade games and table games including Mortal Kombat, NFL Blitz and Galaga, among others; if you don't like video games they have you covered with traditional board games like Scrabble, Yahtzee and Giant Jenga and Connect Four. [Location: 5317 Washington Ave.]

Dave and Buster's needs no explaining as one of the most popular arcades around. To make the night better, the bar has Taco specials every Tuesday. Get $2 tacos and Coronas. More details at Dave & Buster's Specials. (Scroll down to Weekday Specials.)

3. Netflix...and chill.

Of course, nothing beats staying inside with a cold one, freshly brewed popcorn and bae in your arms. From action-packed thrillers to romantic chickflicks and horror films, the streaming service has added a lot of great movies and TV shows since Oct 1.

88 Minutes

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Death Sentence

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Reservations

Penelope

The Reaping

Vanished

Sleeping with Other People

13 Demons

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

And once the show is over...well, we're sure you can handle coordinating the rest. 😉