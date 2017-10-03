It’s National Boyfriend Day! Show him some love with these Houston date night ideas

HOUSTON — Call him what you want: bae, baby, boot, better half, hunny or significant other. It’s National Boyfriend Day, meaning it is your chance to celebrate that special man in your life with an amazing — albeit cost-efficient — date night in Houston.
You can’t beat diner and a movie— it’s a classic!
There are several restaurants in the Houston area offering meal deals for Tuesday. Here’s a list of our favorites:
- Bonefish Grill has a “Hooked on Tuesday” menu with three-course meals starting at $14.90. More details on the Bonefish Hooked on Tuesday website.
- BJ’s Restaurants have daily specials on Mondays through Thursdays. On Tuesdays get half off wine by the glass or bottle and $3 Pizookie® desserts. For more details see: BJ’s Restaurant Specials.
- Black Angus Steakhouse has daily deals every day but Saturday. On Tuesdays and Sundays enjoy an all-day happy hour with food and drink specials. For more details see the Black Angus Daily Specials Menu.
- TGI Friday’s has daily specials and Happy Every Hour deals including $5 appetizers and $3 drafts. For today’s deals see the TGI Friday’s Specials Page.
Go out for a night of arcade and video games!
- Neil's Bahr has free comic books to read and classic sci-fi movies and Simpsons re-runs on the TVs, the bar has vintage arcade consoles, a classic Nintendo system, foosball table, and tables for playing the bar's card or board games -- or bring your own in to play. [Location: 2006 Walker St.]
- Kung Fu Saloon has a nice selection of vintage arcade games and table games including Mortal Kombat, NFL Blitz and Galaga, among others; if you don't like video games they have you covered with traditional board games like Scrabble, Yahtzee and Giant Jenga and Connect Four. [Location: 5317 Washington Ave.]
- Dave and Buster’s needs no explaining as one of the most popular arcades around. To make the night better, the bar has Taco specials every Tuesday. Get $2 tacos and Coronas. More details at Dave & Buster’s Specials. (Scroll down to Weekday Specials.)
3. Netflix...and chill.
Of course, nothing beats staying inside with a cold one, freshly brewed popcorn and bae in your arms. From action-packed thrillers to romantic chickflicks and horror films, the streaming service has added a lot of great movies and TV shows since Oct 1.
- 88 Minutes
- Before Midnight
- Blood Diamond
- Boogie Nights
- Death Sentence
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eagle vs. Shark
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Ghost Patrol
- I Love You, Man
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- No Reservations
- Penelope
- The Reaping
- Vanished
- Sleeping with Other People
- 13 Demons
- Cult of Chucky
- The Survivalist
And once the show is over...well, we're sure you can handle coordinating the rest. 😉