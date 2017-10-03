Local Shipley Do-nut employee surprised by boss with Harvey relief check

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Stories about hurricane Harvey are usually filled with loss and sadness but this story is sure to fill your heart.

Our Town America is a marketing company that partners with a local Shipley Do-nuts store owned by Mike Simon who suffered some Harvey damage. Our Town decided to help keep Houston Strong by raising nearly $3000.00 for Simon's shop. "Our job is not just to sell advertising and help business grow, but our job is to affect our communities," said Clint Finch of Our Town America.

Simon was happy to accept the check, but turned the money over to Lucia Flores. Flores is one of Simon's employee's that was hit extremely hard by the storm. Flores is a single mother of two who lost everything.

"We didn't really sustain that much damage but some of our employees did," said an emotional Simon.

Through a translator, Flores expressed her sincere gratitude by hugging her boss and getting pretty emotional, too.

Do-nut shop employees are used to rolling in dough but today's announcement really takes the cake!

