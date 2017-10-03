Two suspects arrested, charged after taxi cab driver murdered in north Houston

HOUSTON — Two suspects in the brutal murder of a taxi cab driver in north Houston over the weekend have been arrested.

The Harris County Constable’s Office filed capital murder charges against suspects Kandis M. Boon, 25, and Antaun Donell Knox, 31, on Monday.

Investigators said Boon and Knox fatally shoot the victim at around 1 a.m. Sunday at Stripes Gas Station in the 14800 block of the North Freeway. According to witnesses, the taxi cab driver was shot by a passenger who then left the scene.

The victim was able to drive to the 10700 block of the North Freeway, where he was found passed out by officers with the Houston Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Knox has a long criminal history with multiple arrests for assault of a family member, drug possession and theft.

The investigation continues as officers work to identify the victim.