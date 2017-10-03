October 3rd is Mean Girls Day, cast request $3 donations for Vegas victims

HOLLYWOOD– The date October 3rd has affectionately become known on social media as Mean Girls Day.

The now fictional holiday was inspired by a now memorable quote from the 2004 film where lead character Cady Heron played by Lindsay Lohan narrates “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.”

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was” #MeanGirlsDay pic.twitter.com/Omc7LVOOdz — scuzzy nas (@scuzzynas) October 3, 2017

Fans around the world wait patiently each year for cast members to post videos, pictures posts and behind the scene footage from the cult classic film.

Cast member Jonathan Bennett posted a video via his twitter page along with cast members Amanda Seyfried, Lacy Chabert and Daniel Franzese asking their fans to donate $3 towards the Las Vegas shooting victims.

“We want to turn the attention to those who need it,” Bennett said before asking fans to give $3 in honor of October 3rd.