Robbers steal four firearms, $19k in jewelry from Cash America Pawn

HOUSTON – Police are searching for three suspects wanted for robbing a Cash America Pawn in the 6000 block of Lyons Ave.

According to police, three men entered the Cash America Pawn on Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. One of the robbers started shooting while the others stole four firearms and $19,000 worth of jewelry.

All of the robbers are described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. One of the robbers was wearing a black hooded coat and black pants. The other was wearing a black jacket, gray pants, tan hat and tennis shoes. The third robber was wearing a gray hooded coat, red pants and sandals.

The robbers were last seen driving 2004 black Chevrolet Monte Carlo bearing license plate GWT-3939. robbing Cash America Pawn at 6015 Lyons.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry have announced a reward of up to $11,000 for anyone with information.

“The violence shown by these suspects is unacceptable in our community. We must catch them immediately in order to prevent further acts of violent crime,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Fred Milanowski.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Individuals can also submit online.