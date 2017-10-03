WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner, Judge Ed Emmett announce first round of Harvey aid disbursement

HOUSTON — News conference with Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund board members, donors and representatives of grant recipients to announce first round of disbursement of aid to flood victims.
