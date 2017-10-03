Woman leads deputies on chase in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged after leading constable deputies on a chase Sunday in north Harris County.

The Harris County Constable’s Office said Kelci Johnston, 31, is charged with evading in a motor vehicle.

Officers were investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a wrong-way driver in the 16400 block of the North Freeway. As deputies were directing the flow of traffic, Johnston allegedly disregarded their commands and drove around the marked patrol vehicles and over a median toward the accident scene.

Constable deputies pursued the driver for approximately 2 miles before stopping the suspect.

Johnston was taken to the Harris County jail, where her bond is set at $2,500.