Atlanta residents haul Hurricane Harvey relief to H-Town

HOUSTON-- Residents in Atlanta are going the extra mile for H-town by helping with Hurricane Harvey Relief efforts.

The Hughes family and friends rented a 15 foot Uhaul in Atlanta early Saturday morning, loaded it with a ton of supplies and when you thought that was enough they drove it twelve hours to Houston overnight.

That's right! The hashtag #Thehughesgotohouston started to make its rounds on social media.

Following the impact of Hurricane Harvey resources are twice as hard to come by for teens who were struggling before the storm, which led friends Kenya Hughes and Landi Spearman to join forces and collect donations from across the country to benefit teens of the 'Cherish Our Children No More Victims' Charity.

"It's an amazing feeling only because you literally go from having nothing to realizing some people that don't even know you decided to come to your state twelve hours and bring you some things. It's like whoa! I didn't have anything, now I do and it's because someone decided to care enough for me to come all the way down here to bring it," Willette Davis said.