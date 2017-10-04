CEMEX USA assists in Texas recovery after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON—CEMEX USA is helping Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey, proudly assisting the Houston community and its employees with rebuilding efforts, as well as helping with emergency infrastructure repairs and support following devastating flooding.

Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain in Houston, damaging homes, businesses and infrastructure—including a critical stretch of Beltway 8 just miles from CEMEX USA headquarters.

Floodwaters severely damaged the roadway, and quick emergency repairs were needed. CEMEX immediately answered the call for help, supplying approximately 750 yards of high-early strength concrete for the project and allowing commuters to get back on the road.

“Texas is our home, and at CEMEX, we care about the communities where we live and work,” said Joel Galassini, CEMEX USA Regional President – Texas Region. “It was our duty to help our neighbors, the city and community. We’re proud and honored to do it.”

CEMEX USA facilities only dealt with limited issues as a result of the storm, many operating immediately following the storm. The company prepared plants in advance of the storm, then activated its Houston emergency hotline and website to keep employees informed of important information. During the crisis, managers and support staff held daily calls to make sure all employees and their families were accounted for and safe. Before employees got back to work, safety inspections were performed on the facilities. CEMEX managers held safety stand-downs at all facilities as well as additional meetings with employees to learn if they needed assistance as a result of the storm.

“We here at CEMEX care about our colleagues, and we want them to be safe whether they are at work or with their families,” said Guillermo Martinez, CEMEX USA Executive Vice President – Human Resources and Communications. “We stand together as one CEMEX, looking out for each other like family.”

CEMEX USA provided a guaranteed 40 hours of pay for workers in Houston for the week following Harvey. Employees whose homes or cars flooded, as well as those forced to evacuate, were eligible for payroll advances.

CEMEX also established a Hurricane Relief Assistance Program, where the company will match voluntary employee donations to assist employees and communities affected by the disaster.