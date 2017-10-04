FDA tells Massachusetts bakery to remove ‘Love’ from its ingredients label

CONCORD, Mass. – When it comes to food, there’s one ingredient you better not fall in love with according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Last month the FDA sent a letter to a Massachusetts bakery Nashoba Brook Bakery chastising them for including ‘Love’ in its ingredients for the company’s signature granola.

The governing body points out that ingredients required to be listed on a label must be called by a common name and “‘love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient.”

“There’s really quite a wide breadth of potential customers for our product,” Nashoba Brook Bakery CEO John Gates said.

Gates reportedly says the government telling you not to list ‘Love’ as an ingredient because it might be deceptive “just feels so silly.”

Can the FDA really prove there’s no love in this granola?

Apparently the FDA got the memo and are backpedaling by releasing a statement saying their letter was meant to remedy some potential health violations at the bakery and the line about the ‘love violation’ was not their primary concern.

Whew!

That’s a relief!