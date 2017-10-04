George Foreman challenges Steve Seagal to pay per view match following NFL comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Famed Houstonian and former World Heavyweight Boxing Champ, George Foreman is putting the ultimate challenge to big screen tough guy Steven Seagal.

The 68-year-old Foreman took to Twitter to rumble with Seagal. Foreman tweeted, "I challenge you one on one, I use boxing You can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas."

Foreman says he's serious and boasted "It's my jab that still works."

Seagal's recent comments against NFL protests which he called 'disgusting' and 'outrageous' is said to be what prompted Foreman to spar with the Michigan-native Seagal, who actually became a Russian citizen last year.

The 65-year-old Seagal is known for pulling out all kinds of powerful mind tricks.

One promotional poster has dubbed the potential match "The Geezers at Caesars!"

Yet, so far Seagal has not officially responded to the grill master's challenge.